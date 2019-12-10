REGINA -- According to information from McDonalds, more than 6,300 Big Mac sandwiches are consumed daily in Saskatchewan.

The fast-food giant announced it will sell Big Macs for $3 plus tax fro, Dec. 10 to 16 at participating locations.

When broken down, the number of Big Macs consumed by Saskatchewanians comes down to 2.1 burgers per person.

According to McDonalds, 11.3 million fries were sold in Saskatchewan.