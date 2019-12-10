More than 6K Big Macs eaten daily in Sask.
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:42AM CST
This June 25, 2019 photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
REGINA -- According to information from McDonalds, more than 6,300 Big Mac sandwiches are consumed daily in Saskatchewan.
The fast-food giant announced it will sell Big Macs for $3 plus tax fro, Dec. 10 to 16 at participating locations.
When broken down, the number of Big Macs consumed by Saskatchewanians comes down to 2.1 burgers per person.
According to McDonalds, 11.3 million fries were sold in Saskatchewan.