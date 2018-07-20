More than a dozen injured after horse drawn wagon crash in Sask.
STARS Air Ambulance (file photo)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 9:28AM CST
A young person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a horse drawn wagon ended up in a ditch.
Police say about 20 young people were riding in the horse drawn wagon on a grid road just off Highway 247 in the Round Lake area when the two horses became spooked and took off.
The wagon crossed into a ditch and ended up in a treed area, causing a number of the passengers to be injured.
One person was taken to hospital by STARS with a potentially serious injury, 15 other people were either treated at the scene or taken to local hospital with minor injuries.