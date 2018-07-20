

CTV Regina





A young person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a horse drawn wagon ended up in a ditch.

Police say about 20 young people were riding in the horse drawn wagon on a grid road just off Highway 247 in the Round Lake area when the two horses became spooked and took off.

The wagon crossed into a ditch and ended up in a treed area, causing a number of the passengers to be injured.

One person was taken to hospital by STARS with a potentially serious injury, 15 other people were either treated at the scene or taken to local hospital with minor injuries.