The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a series of new advisories for businesses in Yorkton that were exposed to someone likely infectious with COVID-19.

The impacted businesses include:

Sept. 25 – Superstore - 206 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 - Wal-Mart Supercentre - 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 - BPs Lounge (Boston Pizza) - 226 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sept. 27 - Wal-Mart Supercentre - 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 1:30 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 27 – Superstore - 206 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Sept. 30 – Superstore - 206 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 – 7-Eleven - 279 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 - Melrose Place, 516 Broadway St W, Yorkton from 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these businesses is asked to self-monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the potential exposure. If symptoms present themselves, residents are asked to immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing through the Healthline at 811.