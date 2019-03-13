24 Clove Garlic Honey-Maple Chicken
The Wheatland Cafe
Sticky…garlicky – but in a good way…and lip smacking good. Don’t worry, the garlic gets sweet the longer it cooks.
Serves 4
4 whole chicken legs with thigh and drumstick attached
24 whole peeled cloves of garlic
½ cup liquid honey
¼ cup maple syrup
1 tbsp Worchestershire sauce
½ tsp salt
½ tsp chili flakes
Grated rind of 1 lemon
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a shallow pan large enough to hold all four chicken legs.
Remove the skin from the chicken by slipping your fingers under the skin to loosen it from the flesh and then using a paper towel to pull off the skin. Trim any excess. Place the chicken in a single layer in the pan. Scatter over the cloves of garlic.
In a small bowl whisk together the honey, maple syrup, Worchestershire sauce, salt, chili flakes and lemon rind. Pour over the chicken to evenly coat. Lift up the chicken pieces to allow the sauce to seep under the legs.
Bake, uncovered for 40-45 minutes, basting often as the chicken cooks.
Turn the oven to broil mode and broil the chicken until lightly browned.
Remove from oven and let the chicken rest for 10 minutes. While the chicken rests, baste with the sauce every minute or so.