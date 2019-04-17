

The Wheatland Cafe





Makes 1 galette

1 Single crust all-butter pastry

2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

2 apples, peeled, cored and finely diced

½ tsp powdered ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

Zest of 1 orange

½ cup granulated sugar

Pinch salt

2 tbsp flour

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsp butter

1 egg, beaten

About 1 tbsp sugar, for dusting

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a flat baking stone or pizza pan with parchment paper.

Roll the pastry out to about 14”. Place the pastry onto the parchment paper. It’s important to do this BEFORE you fill the pastry as it will be very difficult to move once it’s filled.

In a bowl, mix together the blueberries, apples, ginger, cinnamon, orange zest, sugar, salt, flour and beaten egg. Place the mixture into the centre of the pastry, leaving 2” free all the way around the outside of the filling. Fold the crust up and over part of the filling, leaving about a 4” round in the centre uncovered. Dot the filling with butter, brush the pastry with the beaten egg and dust with sugar.

Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°F and bake an additional 35 minutes.