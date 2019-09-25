

The Wheatland Cafe





A lovely salad that shows off the final flavours of summer!

1 can artichoke hearts in water, rinse and drained

Assorted tomatoes – cherry, beefsteak, yellow, orange and black

1-2 sprigs fresh oregano

¼ of bunch flat leaf parsley

1 red chili pepper

Fresh edible flowers

Salt, to taste

Olive oil

White wine vinegar

Cut each artichoke into four, cutting through the stem portion to keep each quarter intact. Place in a medium bowl.

Add an assortment of fresh tomatoes. Slice, dice and leave some whole for textural interest. Add as many tomatoes as you’d like. Lightly salt the salad.

Chop the herbs and add them to the salad. Finely dice the chili pepper and add it as well.

If you have edible flowers, toss in some of the petals. Add a pinch more salt.

Sprinkle with olive oil and the vinegar. Toss the salad. Taste and add more salt, if necessary. Transfer to a serving platter and serve immediately.