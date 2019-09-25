Autumn Tomato & Artichoke Salad with Fresh Herbs and Edible Flowers
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:38PM CST
A lovely salad that shows off the final flavours of summer!
1 can artichoke hearts in water, rinse and drained
Assorted tomatoes – cherry, beefsteak, yellow, orange and black
1-2 sprigs fresh oregano
¼ of bunch flat leaf parsley
1 red chili pepper
Fresh edible flowers
Salt, to taste
Olive oil
White wine vinegar
Cut each artichoke into four, cutting through the stem portion to keep each quarter intact. Place in a medium bowl.
Add an assortment of fresh tomatoes. Slice, dice and leave some whole for textural interest. Add as many tomatoes as you’d like. Lightly salt the salad.
Chop the herbs and add them to the salad. Finely dice the chili pepper and add it as well.
If you have edible flowers, toss in some of the petals. Add a pinch more salt.
Sprinkle with olive oil and the vinegar. Toss the salad. Taste and add more salt, if necessary. Transfer to a serving platter and serve immediately.