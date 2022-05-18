Baba Ganoush

A slightly smoky Middle Eastern dip that is perfect for backyard entertaining. Just pop the eggplant directly onto the grill before you start your other meats and you’ll have a delicious appetizer to enjoy while the rest of the meal cooks.

*tahini paste is available in the organic section of most grocery stores

Serves 4

2 ½ pounds eggplant (about 2 large ones)

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup tahini paste*

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt, to taste

Preheat BBQ grill to high. Ideally use real charcoal to obtain a nice smoky charred taste to the dip.

Place whole eggplant directly over the hot coals. Cook, turning the eggplant often to evenly cook them. You may need to move the eggplant to indirect heat if the BBQ gets too hot. The eggplants are cooked when the skin starts to flake and the inside is very very soft.

Remove the eggplant to a bowl. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. During this time the eggplant will continue to cook and will release the bitter juices.

Remove the eggplant to a plate and peel off the skin. Discard the skin and the juices that collected in the bowl. Remove the stem and chop the flesh with a knife. Transfer to a clean bowl.

Add the lemon juice, tahini, minced garlic, parsley and olive oil. Stir with a fork, mashing the dip as needed. The dip should be chunky. Season with salt. Taste the dip, adding more lemon juice and salt if necessary. Chill the dip until ready to serve. Delicious with fresh pita bread, olives and fresh cut vegetables.