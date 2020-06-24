Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Beef Burgers with Roasted Red Pepper Slices and Chive-Cilantro Mayo and Ben’s Herbed Roasted Potatoes
These are made with Sask Snow Beef – a Holstein-Wagyu cross, raised by Ian and Nicole Crosbie in Caronport, Saskatchewan. If you can’t get Snow Beef, substitute a ground beef mix with 30% fat. These burgers are deliciously juicy and tender…they remind me of the burger meat I ate back in the 60s and 70s. They are delicious with Ben’s Herbed Roasted Potatoes.
Visit Sask Snow Beef here.
You can find CJ’s Be a Kitchen Hero spices here.
Makes 3-4 burgers
1 lb ground beef, ideally Sask Snow Beef or a high-fat ground beef mixture
1 red pepper
1 tomato cut into 4 slices
4 lettuce leaves
Be a Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe Steak Spice
3-4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
Chive-Cilantro Mayo
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup plain yogurt
1 tsp Dijon
2 tsp prepared horseradish
2 tbsp chopped chives
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro
Pinch salt
Preheat BBQ.
Place the red pepper directly over the flame and roast until black. Remove from the heat. Make a slit in the pepper to release the steam and let cool. Peel off the blackened skin.
Form the ground beef into 3 or 4 patties. Sprinkle both sides with the Burnt Canoe. Cook on indirect heat for about 4 minutes per side (for medium burgers). Then move the burger over the direct flame and cook for about 1 minute per side.
Cut the pepper into four slices. Place one lettuce leaf on the toasted bun and top with a slice of roasted red pepper, the cooked patty, and the tomato. Spoon over some Chive-Cilantro Mayo and top with the bun. Serve with Ben’s Herbed Roasted Potatoes
Chive-Cilantro Mayo: Whisk together all the ingredients. Chill until ready to serve. Make ahead to allow flavours to develop.
Ben’s Herbed Potatoes
1 ½ - 2 pounds potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges
1 tsp dried basil
2-3 tsp dried oregano
½ tsp Mexican-style chili powder
Pinch cayenne
1-2 tsp Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled Use-it-with-Everything Blend
Approx. 3 tbsp Olive oil
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with foil. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Toss well and transfer to the cookie sheet. Bake for about 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender and crispy.