These are made with Sask Snow Beef – a Holstein-Wagyu cross, raised by Ian and Nicole Crosbie in Caronport, Saskatchewan. If you can’t get Snow Beef, substitute a ground beef mix with 30% fat. These burgers are deliciously juicy and tender…they remind me of the burger meat I ate back in the 60s and 70s. They are delicious with Ben’s Herbed Roasted Potatoes.

Visit Sask Snow Beef here.

You can find CJ’s Be a Kitchen Hero spices here.

Makes 3-4 burgers

1 lb ground beef, ideally Sask Snow Beef or a high-fat ground beef mixture

1 red pepper

1 tomato cut into 4 slices

4 lettuce leaves

Be a Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe Steak Spice

3-4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Chive-Cilantro Mayo

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup plain yogurt

1 tsp Dijon

2 tsp prepared horseradish

2 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

Pinch salt

Preheat BBQ.

Place the red pepper directly over the flame and roast until black. Remove from the heat. Make a slit in the pepper to release the steam and let cool. Peel off the blackened skin.

Form the ground beef into 3 or 4 patties. Sprinkle both sides with the Burnt Canoe. Cook on indirect heat for about 4 minutes per side (for medium burgers). Then move the burger over the direct flame and cook for about 1 minute per side.

Cut the pepper into four slices. Place one lettuce leaf on the toasted bun and top with a slice of roasted red pepper, the cooked patty, and the tomato. Spoon over some Chive-Cilantro Mayo and top with the bun. Serve with Ben’s Herbed Roasted Potatoes

Chive-Cilantro Mayo: Whisk together all the ingredients. Chill until ready to serve. Make ahead to allow flavours to develop.

Ben’s Herbed Potatoes

1 ½ - 2 pounds potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges

1 tsp dried basil

2-3 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp Mexican-style chili powder

Pinch cayenne

1-2 tsp Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled Use-it-with-Everything Blend

Approx. 3 tbsp Olive oil

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with foil. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Toss well and transfer to the cookie sheet. Bake for about 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender and crispy.