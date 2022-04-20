Beer and Molasses Marinated Steak is a delicious way to transform an economical less tender cut of meat.

Recipe from Taste: Seasonal Dishes from a Prairie Table by CJ Katz

2 lbs steak, such as flank, top sirloin, sirloin tip, or similar cut of bison

One 440 mL can beer, ideally amber or dark beer

2 tbsp fancy molasses

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 medium onion, halved and sliced crosswise

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tomato paste

1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except the steak; whisk well.

2. Add the steak and toss to coat. Cover the bowl and marinate all day or overnight. (You can also transfer the marinade and steak to a zip-lock bag, if desired.)

3. Preheat BBQ. Grill the steak to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side. Remove to a plate, loosely cover and let rest 10 minutes.

4. Cut into thin slices by slicing on the diagonal across the grain of the meat. Serve warm or cold.