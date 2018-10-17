

The Wheatland Cafe





Really…these are gluten free? Amazing!

Makes 8 wedges

1 cup almond flour (almond meal can be substituted)

¾ cup tapioca starch

½ cup coconut flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2-3 tbsp granulated sugar

Zest of one lemon or orange

1/3 cup COLD butter

½ cup COLD plain yogurt

2 eggs

¾ cup blueberries or any other berry such as raspberries, blackberries or chopped strawberries

Topping

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp water

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a pizza pan or cookie sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, tapioca starch, coconut flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and zest.

Using a box grater, grate in the butter. Mix well.

In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt and the eggs. Add to the dry mixture and stir until almost combined. Then fold in the berries.

Transfer dough to the parchment paper lined baking sheet. Pat into a circle about 1 1/2” – 2” thick. Dough will be sticky. You can wet your hands to help form it.

In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tbsp yogurt and 1 tsp (approx.) water. Brush over the disc. Then sprinkle with 1 tbsp sugar. Cut into 8 equal wedges. You can separate the wedges or bake as a complete disc.

Let dough stand 5 minutes before baking.

If baking as separate wedges, bake about 17-20 minutes.

If baking as a full disc, bake for about 30 minutes. Check the top after 15 minutes of baking – if top is browning too quickly, drape over a piece of aluminium foil to shield the top from browning too much.