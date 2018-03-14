

Serves 4

About 2 pounds Brussels Sprouts or more

Oil, for drizzling

Salt, for seasoning

¼ cup peanut oil, or other oil

¼ cup water

1/3 cup raw unsalted cashews

1/8 cup malt vinegar

½ tsp BBQ spice, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled All-Canadian Blend & Rub

Pinch salt

Handful fresh cilantro leaves

2 whole peeled cloves of garlic

About ½ cup crumbled goat cheese

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or greased aluminium foil.

Trim the ends of the Brussels sprouts and remove the first layer of outer leaves. Cut each sprout in half lengthwise.

Place into a bowl and drizzle with about ¼ cup oil and sprinkle lightly with salt. Transfer sprouts to the cookie sheet and roast for about 30 minutes, until tender.

Meanwhile make the dressing:

In a blender, process until smooth the oil, water, cashews, vinegar, BBQ spice, salt, cilantro and garlic.

To serve:

Spoon a layer of roasted Brussels sprouts into a serving bowl. Pour over a small amount of dressing. Crumble over about 1/8 cup goat cheese. Continue layering the sprouts, dressing and cheese. Serve hot.