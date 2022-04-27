Bumbleberry Galette with Apricot Cream

The only sugar in this delightful tart comes from apricot jam! Bumbleberry is not a berry but a mixture of various berries.

Makes one 10” galette

pie crust for a single crust pie

3 ½ cups fresh or frozen berries and apple such as saskatoon berries, blueberries, cherry and peeled chopped Gala apples

1/2 - 2/3 cup apricot jam

2-3 tbsp cornstarch

finely grated rind of 1 lemon

pinch salt

1 tbsp butter

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Line a pizza pan or flat round baking stone with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 425°F.

In a large bowl, toss together the berries, apple, jam, cornstarch, lemon rind and salt. Set aside.

Meanwhile, roll out the pastry into a large circle, about 14 inches in diameter. Transfer pastry to the pizza pan.

Leaving a 2” border, top the pastry with the berry-apple mixture. Fold the sides of the pastry over the berries, leaving about a 6” round centre uncovered. (It’s OK for the pastry to be a bit messy.)

Dot the berries in the centre of the pastry with bits of the butter. Brush the pastry with beaten egg and sprinkle over 1 tbsp of granulated sugar.

Bake for 15 minutes then lower the heat and bake for another 35 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool about 1 hour before eating. Serve with the Apricot Cream.

Apricot Cream

Beat 2 cups of whipped cream with 2 tbsp apricot jam (remove any large pieces of fruit) and 2 tbsp icing sugar to soft peaks. Chill, or serve.