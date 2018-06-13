Canadian Beef Reel
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:09PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:21PM CST
New York strip loin 2.5 lb
Feta Cheese (shaved) 1 cup
Sun dried Tomato (sliced) 1 cup
Preserved Artichoke 1/2 cup
Eggplant (fine dice & sauteed) 1 cup
Burnt Canoe Steak Spice 1/2 cup
Granny's Blueberry Gastrique
Fresh Blueberries 2 cup
LMD Granny's Gin
Balsamic Vinegar 1/2 cup
Brown Sugar 1/2 cup
Bay Leaf 1
Peppercorn 2 tbsp
For Reel:
Butterfly strip loin, tenderize and generously coat all side with *Burnt Canoe seasoning. Let Brine for minimum 2 days.
Stuffing the Beef:
Lay protein flat on cooking surface, gently spread the feta, sun dried tomato, artichoke & eggplant on 80% of the surface. Starting with the smaller end, begin to roll your steak until it forms a log. Tie off steak with twine, let rest over night.
For Blueberry Gastrique:
Add all contents to sauce pan, bring to a gentle boil, reduce till sauce forms a thick syrup. Strain and cool.
Time to Cook.
Slice steak into 10 oz. medallions. Pan sear for 4-5 minutes on each side or until you reach desired temperature. Let stand minimum 10 minutes, finish steak with the chilled blueberry gastique
Enjoy.