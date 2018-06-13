

The Wheatland Cafe





New York strip loin 2.5 lb

Feta Cheese (shaved) 1 cup

Sun dried Tomato (sliced) 1 cup

Preserved Artichoke 1/2 cup

Eggplant (fine dice & sauteed) 1 cup

Burnt Canoe Steak Spice 1/2 cup

Granny's Blueberry Gastrique

Fresh Blueberries 2 cup

LMD Granny's Gin

Balsamic Vinegar 1/2 cup

Brown Sugar 1/2 cup

Bay Leaf 1

Peppercorn 2 tbsp

For Reel:

Butterfly strip loin, tenderize and generously coat all side with *Burnt Canoe seasoning. Let Brine for minimum 2 days.

Stuffing the Beef:

Lay protein flat on cooking surface, gently spread the feta, sun dried tomato, artichoke & eggplant on 80% of the surface. Starting with the smaller end, begin to roll your steak until it forms a log. Tie off steak with twine, let rest over night.

For Blueberry Gastrique:

Add all contents to sauce pan, bring to a gentle boil, reduce till sauce forms a thick syrup. Strain and cool.

Time to Cook.

Slice steak into 10 oz. medallions. Pan sear for 4-5 minutes on each side or until you reach desired temperature. Let stand minimum 10 minutes, finish steak with the chilled blueberry gastique

Enjoy.