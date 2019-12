Oh… the perfect cold dessert for the holidays!

Makes one 1.6 litre tub

One 1.6 litre tub vanilla ice cream

1 cup crushed candy canes

1 cup mini semi sweet chocolate chips or chocolate curls

Let the ice cream soften slightly. Transfer to a large bowl. Mash gently to break up the ice cream. Stir in the candy canes and chocolate. Transfer the ice cream back to the tub and freeze immediately.