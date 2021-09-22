Roasting of the vegetables gives a gorgeous depth of flavour to this fall soup.

Serves 2-3

1 lb (450 g) carrots, washed and cut into 1” wide coins

1 large onion, sliced ½” thick

1” to 1 ½” wide piece fresh ginger, sliced ¼” thick (no need to peel)

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled, left whole

Oil, for drizzling

Salt and pepper

5 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 large tomato, quartered

Set oven to 375°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or greased aluminum foil. Transfer the carrots, onion, ginger and whole garlic to the cookie sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, for about 1 hour, turning the vegetables every 20 minutes. After 1 hour the vegetables will be golden brown and the onion will be slightly charred around the edges.

Bring 4 cups of stock to the boil in a medium pot. Add the roasted vegetables and the tomato wedges. Let simmer, partially covered, for about 45 minutes, until the carrots are very soft.

Puree the soup in a blender, adding the last cup of stock to thin the soup, if desired. Taste and adjust seasoning.