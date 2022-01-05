Chickpea 'Egg' Salad Sandwich

You won’t miss the eggs in this power-packed sandwich filling. Mashed chickpeas stand in for the usual hard-boiled eggs. Just add in ingredients that you normally would include in your favourite egg salad mixture and presto, a delicious sandwich. Feel free to swap out the dill for 1-2 tsp curry powder or curry paste for a change of flavour. Note: drain the chickpeas into a bowl, and save the liquid. The liquid is fantastic in vegan aquafaba mayo, or as eggs in vegan baking. Three tablespoons aquafaba equals roughly 1 egg.

Makes about 4 sandwiches

One 540 mL can chickpeas

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice or dill pickle juice

About 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

4 green onions, sliced

2 stalks celery, cut up into small pieces

2 tbsp or more, dill paste or fresh dill, chopped

Salt and pepper

Rinse the drained chickpeas and transfer to a bowl. Mash with a potato masher or a fork. Add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Taste and add more seasonings to your taste.

Serve as part of a salad plate, or make a sandwich with multi-grain bread, greens, tomato and avocado slices