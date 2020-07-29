Squares of double-chocolate brownie nestle together with all the flavours it loves…vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, toasted walnuts and strawberries…what more could you ask for?

Makes 4

1 8” x 8” pan brownies, your favourite recipe or brand, or the recipe below

2 cups thinly sliced fresh strawberries

1 tbsp apricot jam, or your favourite jam or jelly

1 ½ cups 35% whipping cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup walnut halves

About 12 scoops vanilla ice cream

4 whole strawberries with stems, for garnish

¼ cup mini chocolate chips or chocolate shavings

Cut the brownies into 1” square pieces.

Transfer to the sliced strawberries and jam to a blender or smoothie cup. Blend until smooth.

Whip the cream together with the icing sugar and vanilla to soft peaks.

Toast the walnuts in a 375°F oven. Chop roughly.

Lay 3-4 brownie squares in the bottom of a 2-cup glass Ball canning jar, or another fun serving vessel. Drizzle over 1-2 tbsp strawberry puree. Top 1-2 scoops of ice cream, pressing down to smooth out the ice cream. Top with some whipped cream and a scattering of toasted walnuts.

Top with 3-4 more brownie squares and then the strawberry puree. Top with 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with some toasted walnuts and mini chocolate chips. To garnish, top with a brownie square. Cut a whole strawberry almost in half lengthwise and slip it onto the rim of the jar. Serve with a long sundae spoon.

Double Chocolate Almond Brownies

I love these brownies – they take no time to whip up and stay moist for days and days….if they last that long! The key to a soft and moist brownie is to remove them from the oven when a small amount of chocolate crumbs remain on the toothpick.

Makes one 8” x 8” pan

1/3 cup melted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

4 eggs

1 cup sifted cocoa powder

¼ cup ground almonds or almond flour

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8” x 8” or equivalent baking pan. Line with parchment paper and grease.

In a large bowl add the melted butter, sugar and vanilla. By hand or with a mixer on medium-low, whisk together for several minutes. Add one egg at a time, whisking well after each addition. Add the cocoa, ground almonds and baking soda. With a spatula, slowly stir in the dry ingredients. Then stir in the chocolate chips. Transfer to the prepared pan and bake for 27 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre, comes out with some chocolate crumbs. If it comes out clean the brownies have been overbaked.