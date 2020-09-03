REGINA -- Makes two 9” x 5” loaves

7-8 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp quick-rise instant dry yeast

1 tbsp kosher salt, less if using table salt

2 1/2 cups lukewarm milk or almond milk

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten with a fork

In a large bowl, add 4 cups of flour along with the yeast and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the warm milk, sugar, and butter. Whisk in both eggs. Add to the flour mixture and mix with a wooden spoon for 1 minute. Add another 3 or more cups flour. While the dough is still in the bowl, knead it for several minutes until the dough comes together. Dough will be sticky. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise about 2 hours. After the first rise, if you are not going to use the dough right away, place the bowl, covered with plastic wrap, in the fridge until ready to use.

2/3 cup very soft butter

1 1/2 cups soft brown sugar

2 tbsp or more cinnamon

1 cup raisins

Grease two 9" x 5" loaf pans. Line the pan with parchment paper. This is important as the sugars get sticky when the loaf cools and it will be difficult to remove the loaf. Waxed paper is not ideal.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured board and divide in two. Roll the first piece into a 21" wide x 10" high rectangle.

Using a silicone spatula, smear the dough with 1/3 cup of soft butter. Scatter over 3/4 cup brown sugar. With your hand, spread the sugar evenly all over the butter and to the edges of the dough. Sprinkle with 1 tbsp cinnamon and then 1/2 cup raisins.

Cut the dough in half to make two 10 1/2" x 10" rectangles. Roll each square into a long log along the long side. Pinch to seal. Cut each log into 1" slices. Place the cinnamon rolls randomly into a greased 9" x 5" loaf pan. Repeat with the second ball of dough, if desired. Let rise for 40-60 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake the loaf for 50 minutes. After 15-20 minutes of baking, set a sheet of aluminium foil over the top to prevent it from browning too much. When baked, cool the loaves in the pan for at least 30 minutes. Gently remove the loaves to a wire cooling rack. When cool, drizzle with the Almond Icing Sugar Glaze (recipe below).

ALMOND ICING SUGAR GLAZE

Whisk 2 cups packed icing sugar with 3-4 tbsp milk and 1/4 tsp almond extract until smooth. Drizzle over the loaf.