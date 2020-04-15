This is a ‘whatever you have on hand’ type of salad. With us all the self-isolating, it’s been tough to get to the grocery store but don’t worry, you can still make this delicious healthy salad! If you don’t have the exact ingredients or amounts, substitute whatever you have on hand.

Serves 6

One 370 mL can cooked legumes, such as mixed beans, white kidney beans, chickpeas, lentils or black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 apple, diced and tossed with 1 tsp lemon juice (prevents the apple from turning brown)

½ an English cucumber, seeded and diced

1 small yellow or red or green pepper, diced

1 carrot, julienned

½ a red onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds or other seeds or nuts

Basic Vinaigrette

Make this dressing interesting by changing up the oil, vinegar and herbs

6 tbsp oil

2 tbsp vinegar

2 tsp sweetener such as honey, sugar, maple syrup

1 small clove garlic, minced’

1 tsp mustard

½ tsp dried herbs, such as basil or oregano

In a large bowl, combine the rinsed cooked legumes, apple, cucumber, pepper, carrot, onion and pumpkin seeds.

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, sweetened, garlic, mustard and herbs. Pour over the salad. Sprinkle over ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp black pepper. Toss together and serve, or refrigerate until serving time.