Dry-Brined Turkey

You’ll love the results of DRY brining. Unlike a wet brine that submerges the meat in a water-salt-sugar solution, dry brining works with the meat’s own natural juices. During the first part of the process, the salt draws out moisture, then in the second stage the moisture is drawn back in bringing with it all the flavourings you’ve combined with the salt. Additionally, the salting process is a tenderizer that breaks down the fibres in the meat. The result: fabulous and the best turkey you’ll ever eat!

1 whole turkey*

*it’s important that the turkey be plain without additional butter, brining or flavourings. Not kosher either.

1 tsp KOSHER salt per pound of meat (I use Diamond Crystal)

Grated rind of 1 lemon

1/8 cup (approx.) EACH fresh herbs – savoury, sage, thyme, rosemary, oregano – whatever your preference

THREE DAYS BEFORE ROASTING

Remove the neck and giblets from the inside of the turkey.

In a small bowl, mix together the salt and herbs. Ease your hand between the skin and flesh on the breast and drumsticks and loosen the skin. Be careful not to tear the skin. Be sure to remove any rings. Using small handfuls, place the salt/herb mixture between the skin and the flesh of the breast and drumsticks. Be sure to leave several handfuls for the exterior and interior of the bird.

Then, rub the inside with the handful of the salt/herb mixture, and then do the same all over the outside of the bird with the remaining salt/herbs. If you need a bit more salt, you can add more to the outside.

Place the turkey breast side down in a roasting pan. Do not cover. Place in a fridge for 3 days, turning the bird over each day.

ROASTING DAY

1-2 onions

1 lemon, cut into pieces

1 orange, cut into pieces

Additional herbs

Set the oven to 300°F.

Remove the bird from the pan. Discard any juices. Clean the pan or use another roasting pan. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and line the bottom of the pan with sliced onion. Do not rinse the turkey.

Fill the cavity of the bird with the lemon, orange and additional herbs. Lay the bird breast side down on top of the onions and place the bird in the oven, uncovered. Roast for about 10-12 minutes per pound until the internal temperature registers 165°F – 170°F (dry brined birds cook faster than non-brined birds).

Two thirds of the way through the roasting time, turn the turkey onto its back with the breast side up and continue roasting until fully cooked. Remove the bird to a rimmed cookie sheet and loosely cover with waxed paper and then with a tea towel. Let rest about 30 minutes. Carve and serve.