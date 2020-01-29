Eat Your Greens Soup
A delicious cleansing soup – delicious anytime, but especially when you need a diet reset. Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast high in vitamins and minerals. You can purchase it at a health food store.
Serves 2-4
2 cups broth (vegetable, chicken or beef)
2 handfuls of small broccoli florets
2 handfuls of chopped kale (no ribs) or baby kale
3 large mushrooms, sliced
½ a medium zucchini, halved and sliced
¼ of a bunch of cilantro or parsley (or more, if desired)
3 green onions, chopped (white and green parts)
1 cup cooked chickpeas or white kidney beans
Add everything to the pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until all the vegetables are soft.
Add two handfuls of fresh baby spinach. Cover and cook another 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and puree the soup. Add additional broth or water to thin, if required.
To finish, stir in:
1-2 tsp (or more) basil pesto
salt and pepper, to taste
2 tbsp (or more) nutritional yeast (optional)
Ladle into bowls.