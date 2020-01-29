A delicious cleansing soup – delicious anytime, but especially when you need a diet reset. Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast high in vitamins and minerals. You can purchase it at a health food store.

Serves 2-4

2 cups broth (vegetable, chicken or beef)

2 handfuls of small broccoli florets

2 handfuls of chopped kale (no ribs) or baby kale

3 large mushrooms, sliced

½ a medium zucchini, halved and sliced

¼ of a bunch of cilantro or parsley (or more, if desired)

3 green onions, chopped (white and green parts)

1 cup cooked chickpeas or white kidney beans

Add everything to the pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until all the vegetables are soft.

Add two handfuls of fresh baby spinach. Cover and cook another 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and puree the soup. Add additional broth or water to thin, if required.

To finish, stir in:

1-2 tsp (or more) basil pesto

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp (or more) nutritional yeast (optional)

Ladle into bowls.