First Nations Meal-in-Pan
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 1:27PM CST
Traditionally, this dish would have been cooked over a wood fire.
2 duck breasts
2 cups of wild rice cooked
1/4 cup green onion
1 cup sour cherries
Salt and Pepper to taste
- turn the heat of a thick bottomed pan on medium high
- score the duck breast fat to let it render
- when duck is well browned on the fat side turn over and add all ingredients to the pan
- cook until duck is rare to medium rare and wild rice is tender
- re-season if necassary