Traditionally, this dish would have been cooked over a wood fire.

2 duck breasts

2 cups of wild rice cooked

1/4 cup green onion

1 cup sour cherries

Salt and Pepper to taste

- turn the heat of a thick bottomed pan on medium high

- score the duck breast fat to let it render

- when duck is well browned on the fat side turn over and add all ingredients to the pan

- cook until duck is rare to medium rare and wild rice is tender

- re-season if necassary