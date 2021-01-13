Fish fritters
CJ Katz serves up tasty fish fritters in this week's edition of Wheatland Cafe.
- 1 lb boneless, skinless fish fillets such as pike or walleye
- 1/2 cup rice flour or cornstarch
- 2-4 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp cayenne powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp Mexican-style chili powder
- 1 egg, beaten with a fork
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1/2 cup corn kernels
- 3 green onions, finely sliced
- Vegetable oil for deep frying
- Sea salt, for sprinkling
Rinse fish and pat dry. Roughly chop into small chunks. In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice flour, all-purpose flour, salt, cayenne, onion powder, black pepper, chili powder, egg, and cold water until smooth. Stir in the fish, corn and green onions.
Preheat a deep fat fryer, or pour about 2" of oil into a Dutch oven. Heat to 365-375 degrees Fahrenheit. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and cook for 3-5 minutes, until golden and cooked through. With a slotted spoon, remove to a paper towel to drain. Immediately sprinkle with salt. Serve with the easy tartar sauce.
Easy Tartar Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1-2 tbsp green hot dog relish
Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to serve.