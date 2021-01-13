CJ Katz serves up tasty fish fritters in this week's edition of Wheatland Cafe.

1 lb boneless, skinless fish fillets such as pike or walleye

1/2 cup rice flour or cornstarch

2-4 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cayenne powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp Mexican-style chili powder

1 egg, beaten with a fork

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup corn kernels

3 green onions, finely sliced

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Sea salt, for sprinkling

Rinse fish and pat dry. Roughly chop into small chunks. In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice flour, all-purpose flour, salt, cayenne, onion powder, black pepper, chili powder, egg, and cold water until smooth. Stir in the fish, corn and green onions.

Preheat a deep fat fryer, or pour about 2" of oil into a Dutch oven. Heat to 365-375 degrees Fahrenheit. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and cook for 3-5 minutes, until golden and cooked through. With a slotted spoon, remove to a paper towel to drain. Immediately sprinkle with salt. Serve with the easy tartar sauce.

Easy Tartar Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1-2 tbsp green hot dog relish

Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to serve.