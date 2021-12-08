Fruited Cranberry Sauce

This is a very versatile cranberry sauce that can be served alongside your holiday bird, Swedish meatballs, as a filling for yeast breads, or here…atop a delicious warm baked brie. Your guests will love it.

1 – 340g package cranberries, fresh or frozen

1 cup chopped peeled apple

¼ cup dried sour cherries

1 cup sugar

½ cup red wine

½ cup water

Grated rind of ½ an orange

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp finely chopped fresh ginger

Place all ingredients into a medium pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until the cranberries pop and sauce starts to thicken.

Remove the cinnamon stick and chill overnight. Sauce freezes very well.

CRANBERRY BAKED BRIE

1 round brie (any size)

Cranberry sauce above

Sliced orange and rosemary sprig, for garnish

Crostini or other crispy bread, to serve

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place brie in a shallow ovenproof ramekin. This is the ramekin you will serve the cheese in.

Spoon a generous amount of cranberry sauce on top. Reserve extra cranberry sauce for another use.

Place brie in the oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes, until the sides are soft and bulge slightly – use something blunt to gently test the sides. Timing will depend on how cold the brie is before you put it in the oven. Garnish with the orange slices and rosemary and serve immediately with crostini or crispy bread.