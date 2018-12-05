

The Wheatland Cafe





Ginger Spice Holiday Swirl

Gingerbread Layer

1/2 C. margarine

1/2 C. molasses

1/2 C. brown sugar

1 egg

2 C. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ginger

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter, molasses and brown sugar until well mixed. Add egg and beat until light and fluffy. Combine flour, baking soda, and spices. Stir into egg mixture a little at a time until well mixed. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for one hour. Roll out into two rectangles approximately 1/4 inch thickness.

Spiced Sugar Cookie Layer

2 1/3 C. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/4 C. sugar

1 C. butter, softened

1 egg

2 tsp. vanilla

Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Beat sugar and butter in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for one hour. Roll out into two rectangles approximately 1/4 inch thickness.

Stack a sugar cookie layer on top of a gingerbread layer and roll up. Wrap in plastic, chill one more hour, and then slice into rounds approximately 1/4 inch thick. Place on parchment lined cookie sheets and sprinkle with sugar and holiday sprinkles. Bake in oven preheated to 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.