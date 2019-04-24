Goat Cheese and Honey Appetizer
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11:35AM CST
So delicious drizzled with local honey.
250 g soft chevre (goat cheese)
1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves
2-3 tsp Sriracha sauce, or more to taste
1 small clove garlic (optional)
Pinch salt and pepper
Liquid Honey, for drizzling
Sliced fresh green apple
Assorted crackers
In a medium bowl, mash the goat cheese with a fork. Add the thyme leaves, sriracha sauce, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
To serve, pile the apple slices and crackers with the goat cheese. Drizzle each canape with honey. Serve immediately.