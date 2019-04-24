

The Wheatland Cafe





So delicious drizzled with local honey.

250 g soft chevre (goat cheese)

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

2-3 tsp Sriracha sauce, or more to taste

1 small clove garlic (optional)

Pinch salt and pepper

Liquid Honey, for drizzling

Sliced fresh green apple

Assorted crackers

In a medium bowl, mash the goat cheese with a fork. Add the thyme leaves, sriracha sauce, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

To serve, pile the apple slices and crackers with the goat cheese. Drizzle each canape with honey. Serve immediately.