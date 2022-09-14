Grilled Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Pizza grilled on the BBQ is a wonderfully smoky treat! The timing to grill these flatbreads will vary depending on the heat of your barbecue but once you grill your first one and figure out the correct position and timing, these are sensational.

The following recipe and method is for one 7” pizza round. Repeat the process for additional flatbreads.

Fresh pizza dough

Oil, for brushing

Approx 4 slices very cold camembert cheese

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese or blue cheese

¼ cup shredded old cheddar cheese

basil pesto, optional

handful arugula leaves

1 slice prosciutto, torn into three pieces

1/8 cup grated parmesan cheese, to finish

balsamic glaze, to finish

Preheat the BBQ to 450°F or higher. Scrub the grates with a coarse brush and then brush lightly with oil.

Meanwhile, form the pizza.

Very carefully remove the dough from the bowl onto a floured surface being careful not to lose too many air bubbles. Cut off a piece of dough, about the size of a baseball. With your fingers, gently begin to shape the dough into a pizza bottom. If necessary, gently roll into a pizza bottom about 7 inches wide (don’t worry if they are not perfectly round or have an oval shape).

Place the pizza directly onto the hot grill. Close the lid and let the dough bake until very bubbly, about 2 minutes.

Turn the dough over. Working quickly, smear the base with basil pesto then top with the camembert, feta and shredded cheddar.

Grill another few minutes with the lid down, or until the cheese has melted and starts to bubble.

Remove to a cutting board and garnish with a handful of arugula leaves. Scatter over the grated parmesan cheese and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve hot.

Pizza Dough

Makes nine 7-inch flatbreads

3 - 3 1/2 cups (approx.) all-purpose flour

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp active dry yeast

1 1/2 cups lukewarm water, divided

In a small bowl, add the yeast to 1 cup lukewarm water. Stir and let it stand for 10 minutes, until the yeast has bubbled up. If the yeast has not bubbled up, it is dead and needs replacing.

Into a large stand mixer bowl, measure 2 1/2 cups flour. Add the salt and stir well. Stir the yeast and add it to the mixing bowl along with 1/2 cup lukewarm water. Stir with a wooden spoon to combine.

Fit the mixer with a dough hook and knead the dough at low speed for 10 minutes. Add additional flour until the dough cleans the sides of the bowl but is still slightly sticky. (Alternatively, knead the dough by hand on a lightly floured counter for 10 minutes.)

Grease bowl and dough with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 ½ hours. When the dough has risen, gently remove the dough to a floured counter.