There’s a secret to making grilled potatoes on the BBQ that you just can’t stop eating. Just like not skimping on the butter and cinnamon to make the best cinnamon buns… go a little crazy with the butter and garlic! I promise you'll end up with the most unbelievable grilled potatoes that will have you swooning with delight and going for seconds and thirds.

Serves 4

1.5 – 2 lbs red potatoes

1/3 cup soft butter

1/3-1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs such as rosemary, basil, sage, thyme and oregano

3-4 cloves garlic, chopped finely

Salt and pepper

Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Preheat the BBQ. Tear off a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil, about 18”x 26”.

Scrub the potatoes and pat dry. Cut into quarters, or smaller chunks if potatoes are particularly large. Lay the potatoes on the foil.

In a bowl, mash the butter with a fork. Add in the chopped herbs and garlic and season with salt and pepper. Scoop the butter over the potatoes, shifting some of the potatoes to sit on top of the butter. There will be a lot of butter! Seal the packet well to ensure that no butter leaks out.

Place the package over direct heat for several minutes, turning the packet occasionally. After 5-10 minutes, shift the package over indirect heat and let the potatoes continue to cook for another 10-15 minutes, turning the package frequently. Test the potatoes for doneness by gently squeezing a potato through the foil. If they are soft, then they are done.

Remove the package to a plate and carefully open – the steam will be very hot. Grate over some parmesan cheese and serve hot.