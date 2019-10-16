Healthy Bowl
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 12:36PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:48PM CST
A little bit of this and a little bit of that will transform your leftovers into a terrifically delicious meal.
Serves 4
Please note: this is just a suggested guideline. Use whatever you have on hand. A general rule of thumb for a great bowl is to have a combination of cooked and raw vegetables, plus something crunchy as a garnish – such as toasted lentils, or sprouts or freeze dried onions.
¾ cup wild rice, soaked for several hours and then cooked in 2-2 ½ cups water. (brown rice and quinoa are also delicious)
Please a spoonful of cooked rice in the bottom of a soup bowl
Top with:
Leftover chicken or turkey pieces
Crispy fried tofu
Shredded carrot
Sliced cucumber
Sliced radish
Grated raw beet
Roasted or cooked vegetables
A simple vinaigrette or a drizzle of balsamic glaze
A dollop of hummus