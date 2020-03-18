This is one of my go-recipes for my family. Strips of thinly sliced Canada AAA steak or leftover roast become my centrepiece and I build the bowl from there with rice or cooked lentils, sliced raw and cooked vegetables along with a dollop of hummus and a swizzle of tahini sauce.

This recipe uses the dry brine method to prepare the steak so begin the steak early in the morning or preferably the night before. The brine will infuse the steak with incredible flavour while the salt creates a mild tenderizing effect. If you are in a time crunch, you can skip the dry brine step and simply season a cold steak with the steak seasoning and cook as per instructions below.

Serves 4

1 sirloin grilling steak, 1¼” thick (about 350 g)

Be a Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe Steak Seasoning or your favourite steak spice or salt and pepper

1 cup wild rice

Water, for soaking

2-3 cups water, for cooking

½ tsp salt

Any of the following:

Fresh greens such as baby arugula or baby spinach

Fresh sprouts such as lentil, radish, broccoli

Julienned sweet red or yellow pepper

Sliced avocado

Thinly sliced red onion

Thinly sliced radish

Sliced cucumber

Hummus

Tahini sauce (see recipe below)

Seeds and nuts such as pumpkin, sunflower, sliced almonds, walnuts

A few sprigs of fresh cilantro

6 hours before or overnight:

Sprinkle the steak liberally with the steak spice but do not crust it. (If using salt, rub about ½-1 tsp salt on each side of the steak.) Rub or pat in the spice. Wrap the steak tightly in plastic wrap. Place on a plate and refrigerate 6 hours or preferably overnight. During this time, the seasoning will draw out moisture and then the steak will draw back in the seasoned juices.

Meanwhile, place the wild rice in a medium bowl. Add filtered water to cover the rice with 2” of water. Let soak at room temperature for 6 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse. This step helps the rice cook more evenly and more quickly.

The next day:

Bring the soaked rice and 2 cups of water along with the salt to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer and cooked uncovered until the rice is puffed, about 30 minutes, adding additional water if necessary. Remove the pot from the heat. Fluff the rice with a fork. Replace the lid and let stand 10 minutes.

When ready to cook the steak, take it cold from the fridge. Unwrap the steak. Do not rinse. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp oil. Add the cold steak and cook to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the steak to a plate and let rest at room temperature for 10 minutes. The steak can also be grilled on the BBQ for extra flavour and convenience.

Meanwhile, make the Tahini Sauce (see recipe below).

To assemble, thinly slice the steak on the diagonal against the grain. Place some rice in the bottom of a bowl. Top with the steak, a small handful of greens, a few spoonfuls of sprouts, red or yellow pepper, red onion, radish, and a dollop of hummus. Drizzle over the tahini sauce. Top with a sprinkle of seeds and/or nuts and a few sprigs of fresh cilantro. Serve immediately.

Tahini Sauce

¼ cup tahini paste

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 small clove garlic, minced or ¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp smoked paprika or regular paprika

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp salt

Pinch black pepper

In a medium bowl, mash the tahini paste and lemon juice with the back of a spoon. The sauce will become very thick. Add 2 tbsp water and continue to mash the mixture, adding water 1 tbsp at a time until you achieve a sauce the thickness of runny yogurt. Add the seasonings; stir. Taste and adjust seasonings. Refrigerate until ready to use. Can be made a day ahead. Keeps for about 3-4 days in the fridge.

Tip: This dish can be taken for lunch at work or school. Bring the hummus and tahini in small containers and add them just before serving.

Tip: Cooking a steak cold from the fridge prevents it from getting a grey ring around the outside. This is especially important if you like your meat rare, medium-rare or medium.

Tip: Tahini paste (also known as sesame seed paste) can be found in most supermarkets in the aisle with the nut butters or the international food aisle.