I love charcuterie boards because anything goes! And this year, with COVID-19 keeping everyone home and no large family gatherings being permitted, pull out all the stops and make your loved ones feel extra special. Pull out the fine china, your best crystal, and polish the silverware. Get some fancy napkins and go crazy with ingredients. Here are some suggestions but honestly…the sky is the limit. Stop into your local deli – they are offering lots of great options to keep your family intrigued on their taste journey around the board.

Cold cuts, like prosciutto, genoa salami, braesola, turkey pepperettes

Fat raw sausages that you cook, cool, and slice on the diagonal

Assorted cheeses with different shapes and textures – go with something creamy, something really old with those gorgeous salt crystals, a log of goat cheese rolled in ground black pepper, a great blue cheese

Other meats like a duck breast – score the skin and rub all over with Chinese Five Spice and then shallow fry in a dry pan on low heat skinside down to start to rendering out the fat.

Assorted pickles like mini gerkins, white asparagus, and artichoke hearts

Sweet cheese spreads and jams

Savoury spreads with some kick

Fun crackers and breads, include a few breadsticks too

A slab of honeycomb or a small pot with a spoon for drizzling

Dried fruits like dates and apricots

Grainy mustard

Scatter the ingredients all over the board like an abstract painting, or be more geometric. It all works. Just have fun!

Serve with neat teaspoons, cheese knives and whatever else you need. If you don’t have small pots for all the relishes, spreads and mustard, find a tea cup or espresso cup, or ramekin.