Honey Lemon Roast Chicken

Classic flavours plus an important secret method to roasting a juicy bird will make this roast chicken a new family favourite. Directions are included for roasting in the oven, or on the smoker.

1 raw chicken

Lemon-Honey Butter

1 lemon

½ cup soft butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp honey,

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Additional salt, for seasoning

½-1 cup honey, warmed

Dry the outside the bird. Gently slip your fingers between the skin and the flesh of the breast and the drumsticks to form a pocket for the lemon-honey butter.

In a medium bowl, zest the lemon. Add the butter, garlic, 1 tbsp honey, thyme, salt and pepper. Mash together with a fork until well combined. Using your hands, slip the lemon-honey butter in the pockets on the breast and drumsticks.

Cut the lemon into pieces and add it to the cavity of the bird. Season the bird all over with salt.

Oven Method

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the bird, breast side down, in a greased roasting pan. Roast uncovered for 75 minutes. Brush with the warm honey, then turn the bird over and baste the top. Continue basting every 15 minutes or so until the bird reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about another 15-30 minutes depending on the weight of the bird. Remove from the oven and let rest 15 minutes before carving.

Smoker Method

Preheat smoker to 225°F. Place the bird breast side down directly onto the grill plates. Close the lid and smoke the bird for 2 hours. Brush with the warm honey, then turn the bird over and baste the top. Close the lid. Continue basting every 15 minutes or so until the bird reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about another 30-60 minutes. Remove from the smoker to a plate and let rest 15 minutes before carving.