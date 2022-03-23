Honey-Lemon Roast Chicken
Honey Lemon Roast Chicken
Classic flavours plus an important secret method to roasting a juicy bird will make this roast chicken a new family favourite. Directions are included for roasting in the oven, or on the smoker.
1 raw chicken
Lemon-Honey Butter
1 lemon
½ cup soft butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp honey,
1 tsp dried thyme
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
Additional salt, for seasoning
½-1 cup honey, warmed
Dry the outside the bird. Gently slip your fingers between the skin and the flesh of the breast and the drumsticks to form a pocket for the lemon-honey butter.
In a medium bowl, zest the lemon. Add the butter, garlic, 1 tbsp honey, thyme, salt and pepper. Mash together with a fork until well combined. Using your hands, slip the lemon-honey butter in the pockets on the breast and drumsticks.
Cut the lemon into pieces and add it to the cavity of the bird. Season the bird all over with salt.
Oven Method
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the bird, breast side down, in a greased roasting pan. Roast uncovered for 75 minutes. Brush with the warm honey, then turn the bird over and baste the top. Continue basting every 15 minutes or so until the bird reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about another 15-30 minutes depending on the weight of the bird. Remove from the oven and let rest 15 minutes before carving.
Smoker Method
Preheat smoker to 225°F. Place the bird breast side down directly onto the grill plates. Close the lid and smoke the bird for 2 hours. Brush with the warm honey, then turn the bird over and baste the top. Close the lid. Continue basting every 15 minutes or so until the bird reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about another 30-60 minutes. Remove from the smoker to a plate and let rest 15 minutes before carving.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Flickers of defiance amid Putin's crackdown in Russia
Despite President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent — unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia — there remain flickers of protest and defiance.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
Jamaica PM tells royals island nation wants to be independent
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and his wife Kate that his country wants to be 'independent' and to address 'unresolved' issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.
BREAKING | Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
Trudeau calls on European leaders to unite, aid Ukraine and further sanction Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a plea to European leaders to come together as democracies in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and tackle rising uncertainties citizens have about the future. Speaking to European parliamentarians Wednesday, the prime minister said those economic uncertainties have percolated for years, but are now stoked by rising global inflation.
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warns of fundraiser scams tied to Ukraine
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says it is aware of multiple social media and email fundraiser scams tied to supporting the victims of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, and is warning Canadians to check that charities are registered before donating.
Paul Workman: Has Ukraine forced Russia into a stalemate?
There is a gathering of opinion that Ukraine is winning against the Russians. It's tempting to think so, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves based on shaky predictions, writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon car dealership defrauded of $250,000, police say
Saskatoon police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a car dealership of $250,000 worth of inventory.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
-
How to keep your home safe from water damage as the snow melts
After experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date in Manitoba, residents are facing a high risk of water damage this spring.
-
Four COVID deaths added in Manitoba; hospital cases rise slightly
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll grew again on Wednesday as the province announced four new deaths.
Calgary
-
RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city is now in custody.
-
Alberta-based search and rescue team works to find Ukrainian survivors beneath collapsed buildings
Members of an Alberta search and rescue group are in Ukraine working to save the lives of those trapped beneath the rubble of buildings collapsed by airstrikes.
-
21-year-old gunned down along 16th Avenue N.W. identified
The victim of Monday morning's fatal shooting in northwest Calgary has been identified as Ali Al Aqal.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney's leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Red Deer vote cancelled
The battle for the premiership of Alberta will not be decided in a hotel ballroom but rather by mail-in ballot, after the United Conservative Party board decided Tuesday to change the rules of its upcoming leadership review.
-
Driver dead after rear ending semi parked on Highway 43: RCMP
A 39-year-old Red Deer man was killed in a crash near Whitecourt on Tuesday.
-
RCMP ask for help finding person involved home invasion, assault west of Edmonton
RCMP have released a photo of a person involved in a violent home invasion in Parkland County in November.
Toronto
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
While no one won the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, there were still a number of big winners in Ontario.
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Ontario reports total of 611 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 611 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 patients in intensive care.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain expected tonight in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
1 in 3 health-care workers in B.C. likely to quit their jobs: poll
A new poll from the Hospital Employees’ Union is painting a dire picture of the current state of British Columbia’s health-care system.
-
Suspect identified, charged after man pushed down SkyTrain station stairs in caught-on-camera attack
Vancouver police announced a charge against a man in connection to a stranger attack at a downtown SkyTrain station.
-
Man charged in vandalism of Vancouver Komagata Maru memorial tracked down months later
The suspect in a Vancouver vandalism case has been located two months after being charged by police, officers announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months for domestic abuse charges
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec public health recommends another COVID-19 booster for some people, hospitalizations projected to rise
After more than two months of decline, the number of Quebecers hospitalized with COVID-19 is expected to rise in the coming weeks, according to new projections from the province's health-care institute.
Vancouver Island
-
Father still seeks answers into suspicious death of 6-year-old son in Port Alberni, B.C.
It's been four years since police started investigating the death of a young boy in Port Alberni, B.C., and his father says he's still fighting for answers.
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
Province, municipalities to spend $750K to study Victoria-Saanich amalgamation
The British Columbia government and the municipalities of Victoria and Saanich will each spend $250,000 to study the amalgamation of the two largest communities on Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside Dr. Strang's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Nova Scotia releases $1.5-billion budget plan, largest in province’s history
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is proposing a $1.5-billion capital budget for 2022-23 that focuses on health care, roads, schools, and improving infrastructure.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Major party leaders to hold provincial election debate in North Bay
Leaders of the Conservative, Liberal, NDP and Green parties will converge in North Bay on May 10 for a debate on issues focused on northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
-
'There's a certain excitement': Kitchener council approves city's tallest tower
The parking lot that currently sits at 30 Francis Street South in Downtown Kitchener is set to be replaced with the city’s tallest tower after Kitchener city council approved the necessary zoning for the project.