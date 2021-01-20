This is delicious dish to serve during the deep of winter. It’s comforting and homey. I learned this recipe while on a culinary trip to Italy. There, it’s called Chicken Cacciatore.

Serves 4 to 6

1 whole chicken, about 2 ½ lbs (1.2 kg), cut into breasts, thighs and drumsticks, skin left on

2 tbsp (30 ml) canola oil

1 onion, peeled

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and trimmed

1 cup (250 ml) unoaked* dry white wine

2 cups (500 ml) diced tomatoes

1 cup (250 ml) chicken stock

1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

1 tbsp (15 ml) finely chopped fresh parsley

In a large skillet, brown the chicken pieces in the oil; season with salt and pepper. Remove the browned pieces to a plate. Drain off all but 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the pan drippings.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, finely chop the onion; add it and the chopped garlic to the hot skillet. Sauté for several minutes, scraping the browned bits off the bottom of the pan.

In same food processor bowl, finely chop the carrots. Add them to the onion-garlic mixture and sauté for several minutes. Deglaze the pan with the white wine.

In the same food processor bowl, purée the tomatoes. Add them to the pan. along with the chicken stock and rosemary.

Return the partially cooked chicken pieces to the skillet and simmer uncovered for about 25 minutes, or until fully cooked.

Serve with noodles. Garnish with finely chopped fresh parsley.