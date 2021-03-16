This is a sensational stew made with sausage, bacon, and dark beer. It’s a meal in one that is chock full of vegetables. Use a sausage with a bit of a kick. If you can’t find a spicy sausage, add ¼ tsp (1 mL) hot pepper flakes when you add the beer. This stew takes a bit of chopping but the result is really worth it.

Serves 4 to 6

1 lb (450 g) fresh sausages in their casings, such as chorizo, Italian turkey or spicy lamb, sliced into ½ “ (1 cm) thick slices

1 tbsp (15 mL) oil (first amount)

½ lb (225 g) bacon, diced (beef or pork)

2 large onions, diced

2 tbsp (30 mL) oil (second amount)

10 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

3 cups (750 mL) diced carrots (about 4 large)

3 cups (750 mL) diced turnips (about 1 small)

1 ½ lbs (700 g) diced, peeled potatoes

1 tsp (5 mL) brown mustard seeds

450 mL can Guinness beer

4 cups (1 L) beef broth

1 tbsp (15 mL) tomato paste

1 tsp (5 mL) black pepper

1 cup (250 mL) chopped fresh parsley

1 large bunch kale, deveined and roughly chopped

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, sauté the sliced sausage and diced bacon over medium-high heat until brown. Drain off any fat. Remove the meat to a bowl.

Reduce the heat to medium and sauté the diced onion in the oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, celery, carrots, turnips, potatoes, mustard seeds, beer, broth, tomato paste and black pepper. Return the meat to the pot and stir to combine.

Bring to a boil and simmer partially covered for 30 minutes. Remove lid, stir and continue to simmer, uncovered for another 45 minutes to 1 hour. Mixture will gradually thicken during this time.

Stir in the chopped parsley and kale, season with salt. Serve in bowls.