Irish Coddle
This is a sensational stew made with sausage, bacon, and dark beer. It’s a meal in one that is chock full of vegetables. Use a sausage with a bit of a kick. If you can’t find a spicy sausage, add ¼ tsp (1 mL) hot pepper flakes when you add the beer. This stew takes a bit of chopping but the result is really worth it.
Serves 4 to 6
- 1 lb (450 g) fresh sausages in their casings, such as chorizo, Italian turkey or spicy lamb, sliced into ½ “ (1 cm) thick slices
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) oil (first amount)
- ½ lb (225 g) bacon, diced (beef or pork)
- 2 large onions, diced
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) oil (second amount)
- 10 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 3 cups (750 mL) diced carrots (about 4 large)
- 3 cups (750 mL) diced turnips (about 1 small)
- 1 ½ lbs (700 g) diced, peeled potatoes
- 1 tsp (5 mL) brown mustard seeds
- 450 mL can Guinness beer
- 4 cups (1 L) beef broth
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) tomato paste
- 1 tsp (5 mL) black pepper
- 1 cup (250 mL) chopped fresh parsley
- 1 large bunch kale, deveined and roughly chopped
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, sauté the sliced sausage and diced bacon over medium-high heat until brown. Drain off any fat. Remove the meat to a bowl.
Reduce the heat to medium and sauté the diced onion in the oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, celery, carrots, turnips, potatoes, mustard seeds, beer, broth, tomato paste and black pepper. Return the meat to the pot and stir to combine.
Bring to a boil and simmer partially covered for 30 minutes. Remove lid, stir and continue to simmer, uncovered for another 45 minutes to 1 hour. Mixture will gradually thicken during this time.
Stir in the chopped parsley and kale, season with salt. Serve in bowls.