Recipe courtesy of Chef Chris Miller, Executive Chef, Roots Kitchen & Bar

Pork

5Lb Pork Butt

Jerk Seasoning, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Jamaican Bobsled

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

4 Bay leafs

¼ Cup Vinegar

Place pork butt into roasting pan. Season outside of pork butt with jerk seasoning. Pour juices around pork until the pork is half covered. Add bay leaves, vinegar and cover. Cook approx 3-4 hours or until tender enough to pull apart.

Jerk Sauce

2 Jalapenos finely chopped

1 small red onion chopped fine

4 green onions chopped

5 garlic cloves chopped

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup white vinegar

2 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup lime juice

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp all spice

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp thyme fresh

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Add all the ingredients into a food processer or blender. Blend until smooth. Adjust salt and pepper to desired taste. Increase heat if you would like add more jalapenos. Add sauce to pulled pork to the desired flavour you would like. You can add more Jerk seasoning at this point. Serve on a toasted bun of your choice. Pretzel demi bun goes very well.

Serve the pulled pork on a pretzel bun with sautéed onions and the jerk sauce.