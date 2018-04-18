Lemon Cookies
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:24PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:45PM CST
A delightful retro eggless cookie that predates the 1960s. Make sure you don’t skimp on the lemon zest!
From Amy Vanderbilt’s Complete Cookbook, 1961
Makes 2 dozen
- One 3-ounce package full fat cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter, room temperature
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- Finely grated zest from 2 lemons
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 ½ cup corn flakes, coarsely crumbled
- Beat the cheese and butter in a stand mixer together with the sugar, and lemon zest.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add the creamed mixture.
- Chill dough 1 hour.
- When ready to bake, set oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Shape dough into small balls, about 1” across. Roll in the corn flakes. Place 1 ½ inches apart on the cookie sheets. Bake each cookie sheet for 20 minutes. Remove from pan to cool.