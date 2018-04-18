A delightful retro eggless cookie that predates the 1960s. Make sure you don’t skimp on the lemon zest!

From Amy Vanderbilt’s Complete Cookbook, 1961

Makes 2 dozen

  • One 3-ounce package full fat cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup butter, room temperature
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • Finely grated zest from 2 lemons
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 ½ cup corn flakes, coarsely crumbled
  1. Beat the cheese and butter in a stand mixer together with the sugar, and lemon zest.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add the creamed mixture.
  3. Chill dough 1 hour.
  4. When ready to bake, set oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
  5. Shape dough into small balls, about 1” across. Roll in the corn flakes. Place 1 ½ inches apart on the cookie sheets. Bake each cookie sheet for 20 minutes. Remove from pan to cool.