

The Wheatland Cafe





A delightful retro eggless cookie that predates the 1960s. Make sure you don’t skimp on the lemon zest!

From Amy Vanderbilt’s Complete Cookbook, 1961

Makes 2 dozen

One 3-ounce package full fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

Finely grated zest from 2 lemons

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 ½ cup corn flakes, coarsely crumbled