This might be the lemoniest chicken you’ll ever taste!

Serves 4-6

Finely grated zest of 3 lemons

Juice of 3 lemons

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp dried oregano

1-2 tbsp fresh chopped herbs such sage, tarragon, thyme, rosemary

2-3 cloves garlic, chopped

6-8 chicken pieces such as bone-in or boneless chicken thighs or breasts

Salt and pepper, or a mild BBQ seasoning, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty sled (www.beakitchenhero.com)

Whisk together the lemon zest, juice, Dijon, oregano, fresh herbs and garlic. Transfer to a plastic ziplock bag, if desired.

Trim the chicken pieces of any fat and excess skin. Add them to the marinade and toss them well, massaging the marinade into the meat. Refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on a plate. Discard the marinade. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper or the grill spice. Place the pieces on the preheated grill over indirect heat. Grill, turning frequently, until the internal temperature reaches 160°F. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.