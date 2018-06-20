

The Wheatland Cafe





124 Conch Street Cocktail

Christopher Cho, Avenue Restaurant, Regina

1.5oz Bacardi Superior

3/4oz Pineapple Syrup

1/2oz Lime Juice

3 Pineapple Chunks

In a Boston shaker add the white rum, pineapple syrup, lime juice and pineapple chunks. Add ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a Collins glass. To garnish add two pineapple leaves and skewered pineapple chunks.

Merguez Sausage and Chickpea Stew

Nathan Guggenheimer, Avenue Restaurant, Regina

Chickpea stew

2 red peppers (charred and peeled)

1 onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

100gr. Sundried Tom's.

200 ml cream

1 spring basil

200gr. Canned chickpea

Sherry vinegar

Dice onion, peppers and Tom's and sweat them in a tbsp of olive oil. Once onions are translucent add basil, cream and chickpea and cook on low heat for 10 mins. Season with a touch of sherry vinegar and salt.

Merguez Sausage

2kg ground lamb

20gr. Salt

5gr. Sugar

3gr. Chili flake

15gr. Garlic powder

5gr. Cumin

5gr. Pepper

2 roasted peppers

30 green garlic

1 lemon zester

10gr. Paprika

25 green cilantro picked and chopped

Mix everything in a large mixing bowl while meat is still very cold.