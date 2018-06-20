Merguez sausage and chickpea
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 11:24AM CST
124 Conch Street Cocktail
Christopher Cho, Avenue Restaurant, Regina
1.5oz Bacardi Superior
3/4oz Pineapple Syrup
1/2oz Lime Juice
3 Pineapple Chunks
In a Boston shaker add the white rum, pineapple syrup, lime juice and pineapple chunks. Add ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a Collins glass. To garnish add two pineapple leaves and skewered pineapple chunks.
Merguez Sausage and Chickpea Stew
Nathan Guggenheimer, Avenue Restaurant, Regina
Chickpea stew
2 red peppers (charred and peeled)
1 onion
1 tbsp minced garlic
100gr. Sundried Tom's.
200 ml cream
1 spring basil
200gr. Canned chickpea
Sherry vinegar
Dice onion, peppers and Tom's and sweat them in a tbsp of olive oil. Once onions are translucent add basil, cream and chickpea and cook on low heat for 10 mins. Season with a touch of sherry vinegar and salt.
Merguez Sausage
2kg ground lamb
20gr. Salt
5gr. Sugar
3gr. Chili flake
15gr. Garlic powder
5gr. Cumin
5gr. Pepper
2 roasted peppers
30 green garlic
1 lemon zester
10gr. Paprika
25 green cilantro picked and chopped
Mix everything in a large mixing bowl while meat is still very cold.