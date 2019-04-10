

The Wheatland Cafe





A refreshing change of pace!

Serves 4

4 Strip loin steaks

Mexican chili powder

Oil

¼ cup tequila

½ cup 35% cream

Salsa

2 ripe avocados, diced

2 tomatoes, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp tequila

1 tbsp capers with juice

Generous pinch salt

½ cup (approx.) 35% cream

Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Rub each steak on both sides with oil. Sprinkle a generous amount of chili powder on both sides. Lay the steaks in the hot pan and cook to desired doneness. When steaks are done, deglaze the pan with ¼ cup tequila. Then add ½ cup cream. Let simmer until thickened, adding more cream if necessary.

Meanwhile, combine the diced avocado, tomatoes, garlic, lime juice, tequila, capers and salt. Gently stir and set aside.

Serve the steak topped with some avocado salsa and a spoonful or two of the tequila-cream sauce.