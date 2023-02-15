Old-Fashioned Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

The addition of brown sugar makes texture of this cake light yet slightly chewy. The hot coffee ‘blooms’ the cocoa powder and helps to bring out the chocolate flavour in the cake.

Makes 1 cakes, serves about 12

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 2/3 cup brown sugar (can also use 1 cup granulated sugar and 2/3 cup brown sugar)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup mayonnaise

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sifted cocoa powder

1 ¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 1/3 cups hot coffee (not boiling)

This cake can be made in different pans. At 350°F, a 9” springform pan will bake for about 70 minutes, a Bundt pan for 45-50 minutes, and two 8” round pans for about 20-25 minutes. Cupcakes will bake for about 15 minutes.

Grease your desired pan and dust with cocoa powder, or line a muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a mixer bowl, beat the eggs, brown sugar and vanilla on high speed for 3 minutes. Gradually add the mayonnaise and beat on low speed until well incorporated.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Gradually add the flour to the batter in 3-4 additions, alternating with the hot coffee. Scrape the sides of the bowl several times during this process. Pour the batter in the prepared pan and bake according to the times above.

Chocolate Glaze (will frost the top of a 9” cake with some dripping down the side. This glaze is not suitable to fill and frost an 8” cake. A buttercream frosting in better suited.)

2/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp golden corn syrup

¼ cup butter

Combine all ingredients in a glass measuring cup and microwave for 1 minute. Stir until melted. Set aside to cool, the mixture will thicken as it cools. Be patient, it will take some time for this to happen. Stir frequently until the mixture thickens and becomes spreadable. Pour over the cake and spread with a palate knife to smooth the top and for glaze to drip down the sides of the cake.

White Chocolate Swizzle

2 tbsp white chocolate chips

1 tsp shortening

Combine all ingredients in a small glass bowl. Microwave about 1 minute. Stir until melted. Transfer to a small zip-lock bag and press the chocolate into one corner of the bag. With scissors, snip off a tiny amount from the tip of the corner. Quickly drizzle the chocolate all over the top of the cake in a back and forth or circular pattern.

Fruit Garnish

Leave the leaves on the strawberries. Cut some of the strawberries in half and leave a few whole. Pile the strawberries, raspberries and blueberries into the centre of the cake. Cut and serve.