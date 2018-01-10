

The Wheatland Cafe





Save yourself making oatmeal in the morning – with this simple recipe, you’ll have a whole pan made up that will last most of the week. Just reheat individual portions and top with your favourite flavour of yogurt or add milk!

Makes one 8” x 8” pan

The night before:

In a medium bowl, mix together:

2 cups old-fashioned large flake oats

2 cups milk

1/3 cup maple syrup, honey or brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp nutmeg

pinch salt

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, preheat the oven to 375°F.

Grease an 8” x 8” pan.

To the bowl of oats, add:

3 eggs, beaten with a fork

¼ cup melted butter

1 tsp baking powder

Transfer to the prepared pan and toss over:

1 cup saskatoon berries or blueberries

½ cup sliced almonds

Bake for 35 minutes.

Apple variation: Omit the berries and instead stir in 1 chopped peeled apple and ½ cup of your favourite nut into the oat mixture. Bake as directed.