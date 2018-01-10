Overnight Baked Oatmeal
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 1:00PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 1:05PM CST
Save yourself making oatmeal in the morning – with this simple recipe, you’ll have a whole pan made up that will last most of the week. Just reheat individual portions and top with your favourite flavour of yogurt or add milk!
Makes one 8” x 8” pan
The night before:
In a medium bowl, mix together:
- 2 cups old-fashioned large flake oats
- 2 cups milk
- 1/3 cup maple syrup, honey or brown sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp ground allspice
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- pinch salt
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
The next morning, preheat the oven to 375°F.
Grease an 8” x 8” pan.
To the bowl of oats, add:
- 3 eggs, beaten with a fork
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 tsp baking powder
Transfer to the prepared pan and toss over:
- 1 cup saskatoon berries or blueberries
- ½ cup sliced almonds
Bake for 35 minutes.
Apple variation: Omit the berries and instead stir in 1 chopped peeled apple and ½ cup of your favourite nut into the oat mixture. Bake as directed.