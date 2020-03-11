by Jonathan Thauberger, Exec Chef, Crave Kitchen + Wine Bar, Regina

Pot sticker filling

• 500 g ground pork

• 1 large clove garlic, minced

• 2 tbsp minced fresh ginger

• 1 tbsp sesame oil

• 2 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 tsp rice wine vinegar

• 1 tsp salt

• 2 tbsp chopped chives

• 1 tsp Korean chili flakes

Mix together all ingredients

Dough

• 250 g flour

• 125-150 ml hot water

• pinch salt

Mix together flour and salt, add 125 ml water and mix, add extra water to bring dough together.

Knead for @ 10 minutes, allow to rest 1hr. roll and cut out 3" diameter circles.

Assembly

Put 1 tbsp filling into center of pastry, brush with egg wash or water and press together to seal (for different folding techniques, check out the Google machine) ok, perhaps a little sassy (you can find several folding techniques on the web). Arrange finished dumplings on parchment lined tray, when frozen, transfer to freezer friendly bag.

Cooking

From frozen, put into non stick pan just large enough to hold the amount you are cooking, drizzle 2 tbsp cooking oil of your choice and add enough cold water to cover 3/4 of the dumplings. Cover and turn heat up to medium high (@70%). Allow the dumplings to simmer covered until all water has evaporated and you hear them start to fry. Avoid the temptation to stir or shake the pan until after all the water is gone, they will seem stuck, but they will release, give them time!

The filling is raw, so they need time to cook through (72 degrees C).

These can be cooked from fresh, they will take less time, therefore a little less water.

Use your imagination with filling combinations