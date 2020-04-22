Pound Cake French Toast with Sour Cherry Sauce
Want to create a WOW dessert? This is it. My son Ben says we should bake up pound cake just to we can make this dessert. Be sure to use stale pound cake.
Serves 4-6
Sour Cherry Sauce
2 cups sour cherries, fresh or frozen
3 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tbsp cornstarch
½ cup COLD water
¼ tsp almond extract
1 tsp lemon juice
French Toast
2 eggs
1/2 - 2/3 cup milk
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
Stale pound cake cut into 1” wide slices (allowing 1-2 slices per person)
Grated lemon zest, for garnish (about 1 lemon)
Drizzle of maple syrup per serving
Sour Cherry Sauce:
Make the sauce first so it can chill and thicken before serving. In a saucepan, combine the sour cherries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, and cold water. Stir well. Place on medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring often to prevent lumps. Cook until thickened. Remove from heat and add the almond extract and lemon juice. Set aside to cool and then refrigerate until serving.
French Toast:
Preheat a large skillet over medium heat.
Whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Dip slices of stale pound cake in the egg-milk mixture, let each sit for 10-15 seconds per side to absorb some of the liquid.
Melt 1-2 tbsp of butter in the skillet and then add the dipped pound cake. Fry 2-3 minutes per side, until nicely browned. Set on a plate and keep warm until serving. Repeat with more pieces of pound cake.
To serve, place 1-2 slices on a serving plate. Spoon over the sour cherry sauce. Top with a dollop of whipped cream. Grate over some lemon zest and then drizzle over a small amount of maple syrup (about 1-2 teaspoons), if desired. Serve immediately.