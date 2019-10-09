

The Wheatland Cafe





A great change from pumpkin pie. Make in the morning and chill until ready to serve.

Tips: Do not use a pan larger than the size directed below. Be sure to chill the roll for several hours before serving to allow the roll to firm up.

Serves 6-8

Cake

1 cup minus 1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, or1 tbsp Be a Kitchen Hero Cheeky Chickadee Spiced Sugar

3 eggs

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup pumpkin puree (unsweetened)

2 tsp vanilla extract

Filling

¼ cup cream cheese, room temperature

1 ½ cup whipping cream (33%)

½ cup sour cream (14% - not low fat)

2 heaping tbsp icing sugar

¼ cup chopped crystalized ginger

2/3 cup chopped toasted walnuts

About ¼ cup icing sugar

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 10” x 16” jelly roll pan (rimmed cookie sheet) with parchment paper (do not use waxed paper). Spray with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, soda, salt and spice.

In a bowl fitted with paddle attachment, beat the eggs and brown sugar on high speed for 5 minutes. Add the pumpkin and vanilla and beat on medium-high for 1 minute. Remove bowl.

Fold in the dry ingredients. Transfer for the prepared pan. Bake for about 9 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Remove the parchment with the cake to a counter. Let the cake stand for 10 minutes, then roll the cake (starting with the narrow end) with the parchment paper into a roll. Let sit on the seam. Place on a wire rack and let cool completely.

Meanwhile, beat together the cream cheese, whipping cream, sour cream and icing sugar until medium-stiff peaks. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To assemble, unroll the cake. With the cake still on the parchment paper, spread with the whipped cream. Sprinkle with the crystallized ginger and walnuts. Using the parchment paper as an aid, roll up the cake into a roll shape. Wrap in the parchment and chill, seam down, for several hours.

Before serving, transfer the roll to a platter. Dust with icing sugar. Decorate as desired, or leave plain.