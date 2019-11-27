5 Pound chuck flat, or bone in short ribs

1/4C Canola Oil

Applewood Smoking Chips

750ml Red Wine

1L Beef Stock (or water if you don’t have)

3 Sprigs of Rosemary

1ea Yellow Onion, chopped

2ea Medium Carrots, chopped

3ea Stalks of Celery, chopped

3ea Garlic Cloves, smashed

2T salt

2T Cracked Pepper

3T Kitchen Hero Flaming Toque

3T Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Remove silver skin from the meat, and cut chuck flats, or short ribs, into 4 pieces. Mix salt, pepper, and spices in a small bowl. Season each side of the meat generously with your spice mix.

If you don’t have a smoker or smoking gun, omit this step.

If using a smoking gun, make your makeshift smoker with a medium sized bowl.

Add the seasoned meat to the bowl, and cover with tinfoil, leaving a little room to fit the smoking gun. I do 2 smokes when I use the gun.

Meanwhile, heat a deep pan, or medium pot, and add oil. Once meat is done its last smoke, sear each side of the rib, and put them aside. Add your chopped vegetables, and saute until browned, about 6-7 minutes. Deglaze with red wine, and add the rosemary, turn up the heat and reduce for about 3 minutes. Add ribs back in, beef stock (or water if you don’t have) if they’re not completely submerged.

Cover with tin foil, and put in a 300 degree oven. Braise for 4-6 hours, until spoon tender. Your spoon should cut right through the meat. Remove ribs from the pot and set aside, but keep warm. Add your braising mixture to blender, and blend until smooth. Add back into a pot and bring to a simmer. If you don't have a blender, you can strain the braising liquid and discard vegetables. Thicken with a slurry (Cornstarch and cold water). Slowly whisk the slurry into liquid until desired thickness is reached.

Serve ribs over a bed of potatoes, and vegetables of your choice.

Spoon sauce over, and enjoy!