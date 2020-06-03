Rhubarb Almond Torte

What a delicious way to enjoy the first fruit of spring! This cake will rise and collapse slightly upon cooling. Don’t worry, it supposed to be like that.

Makes one 10” torte

Topping

2 tbsp soft butter

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup sliced almonds

1 cup chopped rhubarb, ½” pieces

Cake

6 eggs, separated

1 1/4 cup sugar - divided

2 tbsp chopped lemon thyme, or the zest of 1 lemon

¼ tsp almond extract

250 g ground almonds or almond flour (about 2 1/3 cups)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10” springform pan.

Make the topping by mixing the butter, brown sugar and sliced almonds with your fingers. Add in the chopped rhubarb and lightly combine. Set aside.

In a large mixer bowl with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until foamy on medium speed. Increase speed to high and gradually add the ¼ sugar. Beat to stiff peaks.

In another bowl, using a clean dry whisk or paddle attachment, beat the sugar and lemon thyme or zest for 3 minutes. Add the egg yolks all at once and beat for another 3 minutes on high speed, until light in colour and eggs have increased in volume.

Remove the bowl and using a spatula, stir in the almond extract and the almonds by hand. Gently fold in the egg whites. Gently transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Gently smooth the top and sprinkle with the topping. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before removing the springform ring. Serve at room temperature.