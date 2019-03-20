

A richly flavoured soup with lots of depth thanks to the roasting of the vegetables. Don’t skip the gremolata…it makes this soup.

Serves 6-8

1 large head cauliflower

Be a Kitchen Hero Flaming Toque Smoky Blend, or a smoky spice of your choosing

oil for drizzling

1 small to medium butternut squash, peeled and seeded

3 leeks, outer leaves removed, and leek cut lengthwise through the middle

2 whole cloves garlic, peeled

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

8-10 cups beef broth

1/4 - 1/3 cup mushroom dust* (about 3-4 large dried shiitake mushrooms)

Juice of 1 lemon

Lemon-Dill Gremolata

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh dill

2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Grated rind of 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Cut the cauliflower into medium sized florets. Place in a large bowl and drizzle liberally with oil. Sprinkle generously (about 2 or more tsp) with Flaming Toque Smoky Blend. Toss well and transfer to one of the cookie sheets.

Cut the butternut squash in half and cut each half-moon shaped piece into ¼” thick slices. Add them to the same bowl the cauliflower was in. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and paper and the thyme leaves. Toss and transfer to the second cookie sheet.

Gently coat the leek halves with oil. Lay them, cut side down, on one of the cookie sheets and toss on the peeled whole garlic cloves.

Place both cookie sheets in the oven and roast about 30-40 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and have dark crispy edges.

Meanwhile, bring a stock pot with 8 cups beef broth to a simmer. Cut the roasted leeks into 1” long pieces. Add them, the cooked vegetables and the mushroom dust; simmer, partially covered, about 30 minutes, until the vegetable are very soft.

Puree the mixture, adding additional beef broth so the soup isn’t too thick. Return the soup to the pot; add the lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasonings.

To serve, ladle the soup into bowl and spoon over a heaping tablespoon of gremolata. Serve.

Lemon-Dill Gremolata: Combine the dill, garlic and lemon rind in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.

* Mushroom dust is finely ground dried mushrooms. Just place 3-4 large dried shiitake mushrooms in a blender or Bullet; whiz to a fine powder.