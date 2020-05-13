The slightly charred corn is what makes this chowder so interesting. Use whatever your favourite herbs you like to flavour this soup.

Serves 6

3 cups fresh or frozen corn niblets

1 red onion, diced

Olive oil, for drizzling

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp butter

1 cup diced celery

2 cups diced carrots

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 tsp dried tarragon or thyme

1 bay leaf

½ tsp smoked Spanish paprika

1 cup heavy cream or coconut milk

1 ½ tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Set oven to broil mode. Line a cookie sheet with aluminium foil and oil. Spread out the corn and red onion. Drizzle with olive oil and salt. Toss. Broil for about 10 minutes until golden brown, checking every few minutes to ensure the corn and onion are not burning. Stir frequently. Be careful not over over-char the vegetables or they will taste bitter.

Meanwhile, in a stock pot melt the butter over low heat. Add the celery, carrots, garlic and salt. Cover with a lid and gently sweat the vegetables for 10 minutes. They should not brown at all during this time. Add the stock, dried tarragon, bay leaf, paprika and the charred vegetables. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

In a measuring cup whisk together the cream and cornstarch until no lumps remain. Add to the soup and stir until slightly thickened. Taste and adjust seasonings. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped parsley.