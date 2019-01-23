

CTV Regina





Yes…bacon really does work is these quintessentially Canadian pastries. OK…you can make these without the bacon, but why would you want to?

Makes 12-14 tarts

1 recipe double pie crust (see below)

1/3 cup butter

½ cup golden corn syrup

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup raisins

1/3 cup cooked diced bacon (about ½ cup uncooked)

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

1 egg

In a medium pot, melt the butter, corn syrup, brown sugar, and raisins. Bring to a simmer. Cook for about 1 minute. Remove from heat and add the diced bacon, vanilla and salt. Cool completely. Whisk in the egg. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Roll out the pie crust on a floured surface. Cut 3 ¾” – 4” rounds. Line a muffin tin with the rounds of pastry.

Spoon the filling into the lined muffins tin, filling each 2/3 full. You will need to stir the filling before filling each pastry shell.

Bake for about 14 minutes. Even though filling will be bubby, don’t skimp on the cooking time or the pastry will not be fully cooked.

Double Pie Crust

3 cups (750 ml) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt

½ cup (160 ml) frozen, all-vegetable shortening

1/2 cup (80 ml) cold butter

¾ cup (approx.) (185 ml) ice water

In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt; mix well. Use a box grater to grate in the shortening and butter. Sweep up some of the flour with the fat as you grate.

Using the palms of your hands, gather up some of the flour-fat mixture between your palms and rub in a downward motion once. Repeat 10 times, gathering up the flour-fat mixture each time.

Use a fork to mix in ice water. Continue to add water in small amounts, until the mixture feels slightly moist and begins to stick together.

Roll out the pastry as required.