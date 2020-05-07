This recipe comes courtesy of Curtis Straub, chef at Hotel Arts in downtown Calgary. He has family roots in Saskatchewan as his mother’s side harkens from Kincaid. This is a dynamite cookie – with caramelly flavours, a hit of chocolate and a finish of salt.

Makes about 45 cookies

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup butter

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup salted caramel chips (Chipits makes them)

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Maldon sea salt, for the tops (smoked Maldon would also work really well)

Cream butter and sugars together until creamy. Add in eggs one at a time. Sift together the flours, baking powder and soda into a bowl. Add in 1/3 at a time to the egg-sugar mixture along with the vanilla. Finally stir in the salted caramel and chocolate chips.

Roll the dough into balls about 1 ¾” in diameter. Flatten the tops slightly so the salt doesn’t fall off when you sprinkle them. Sprinkle the tops with some salt flakes. Bake at 350°F for 14-15 minutes. Let cool on the cookie sheet before removing them to a wire cooling rack.