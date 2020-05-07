Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
This recipe comes courtesy of Curtis Straub, chef at Hotel Arts in downtown Calgary. He has family roots in Saskatchewan as his mother’s side harkens from Kincaid. This is a dynamite cookie – with caramelly flavours, a hit of chocolate and a finish of salt.
Makes about 45 cookies
1 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup butter
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 cup salted caramel chips (Chipits makes them)
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Maldon sea salt, for the tops (smoked Maldon would also work really well)
Cream butter and sugars together until creamy. Add in eggs one at a time. Sift together the flours, baking powder and soda into a bowl. Add in 1/3 at a time to the egg-sugar mixture along with the vanilla. Finally stir in the salted caramel and chocolate chips.
Roll the dough into balls about 1 ¾” in diameter. Flatten the tops slightly so the salt doesn’t fall off when you sprinkle them. Sprinkle the tops with some salt flakes. Bake at 350°F for 14-15 minutes. Let cool on the cookie sheet before removing them to a wire cooling rack.